Ghana: NPP Yapei-Kusugu PC, 2 Others Die in Car Crash

Tamale — The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate (PC) for Yapei-Kusugu constituency, in the Savannah Region, Mr Abu Mahama Abu, popularly called Abu Kamara, has died in a car accident, at Dotoyili, near Tamale, in the Northern Region.

Two of his campaign team members, Kotochi Majeed and Abu Adam, who were travelling with Mr Abu in a Toyota Highlander, also died on the spot.

They were said to be returning to Tamale after a campaign trip when their vehicle collided head on with an articulated truck, at Dotoyili, at about 11:30pm last Friday.

Fuseini Kotochi, who was driving the Toyota Highlander, was in critical condition at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

An eyewitness told the Ghanaian Times that the vehicle was totally mangled.

The Northern Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Chief Superintendent Muchiraru Yahaya, confirmed the accident to Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

He stated that the police have just commenced investigation into the accident, and that bodies have since been released to the families for burial.

Chief Supt Yahaya said according family sources, the bodies have been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

He mentioned that the driver of the truck was assisting the police in Tamale with investigations.

In a related development, the Savannah Regional executives of the NPP, have suspended campaign and all party activities in the region, to mourn Mr Abu and the two campaign team members.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian Times has gathered that preliminary police investigations has identified careless and inconsiderate driving on the part of the truck driver, Abass Mohammed, 32, as the cause of the accident.

The source said the driver, without due care and attention veered off his lane into the opposite direction and the truck collided head-on with the car.

Police hinted that the driver was expected to be taken to court today.