Ghana: Kotoko Grab Ashgold Skip

Asante Kotoko on Saturday announced the capture of AshGold captain Abdul Latif Anabila on a three- year deal after he passed a successful medical.

The acquisition of Anabila brings the total number of players secured under the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management to six, after defenders Patrick Asmah, Yusif Mubarik, midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh as well as Black Stars' goalie Razak Abalora all joined the Porcupines ahead of the new season.

Anabila, revered for his combative role in midfield, has been a long-time target of the Porcupines after his contract expired at regional rivals, Ashantigold and talks of a move away became rife earlier this year after two years at the Len Clay Stadium.

With Asante Kotoko unable to meet Medeama's asking price for Justice Blay and Richard Senanu - still recuperating from his knee injury, a move for Anabila became imperative with Maxwell Konadu looking for adequate central midfield options, considering the busy football schedule ahead of the Porcupines.

Anabila is touted as one of the talented box-to-box midfielders in the Ghana Premier League and made 14 appearances for Ashgold in the truncated season whilst he also led the team on their CAF Confederations Cup campaign last season.

The Black Stars 'B' player possesses the right blend of experience that would be instrumental to the 'Oseikrom' boys bid to reclaim its buried name in continental football with a stint at Tunisian side Club Africain also on his resume.

He will join a talented list of Asante Kotoko's central midfield unit comprising Mudasiru Salifu, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Martin Antwi and Adom Frimpong, who will offer Coach Maxwell Konadu some headache finding the right mix to navigate the challenging task ahead.

Anabila is expected to join his new team mates, who are currently camping in Koforidua ahead of a training camp in Dubai on October 22.