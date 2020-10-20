Malawi: Mwawi Gets Malawi Sports Minister's Applause

20 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Revered Australia-based netball star Mwawi Kumwenda has been applauded Minister of Sports Ulemu Msungama as a true testimony that Malawi has immense talent, following her sterling performance guiding her club Melbourne Vixens' first Australian Premiership win since 2014.

Msungama in a congratulatory message issued on Monday in honour of Mwai's remarkable contribution towards comes after Malawi Queens towering shooter Kumwenda was on Sunday named player of the match after scoring 47 goals for her side in a nerve cracking 66-64 win over West Coast Fever in the Super Netball grand final played at Brisbane Nissan Arena in Australia.

"Her outstanding performance on the court is classic and she has once again put Malawi netball on the international map," said Msungama.

He added: "Mwai's remarkable performance at her Australian club and that of the Queens back home reminds us of the great potential our netball has.

"And that as government and all stakeholders in netball, we must hold hands to supporting the development of this sporting discipline."

Recently, the Malawian netball export sealed a two-year ambassadorial deal with Puma.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) president Khungekile Matiya said the deal underlines Mwawi's status as a world-class athlete.

In 2018, Kumwenda also landed a sponsorship deal with Australian Nissan motor vehicle franchise dealers Berwick Nissan.

A statement from Nissan Berwick at the time stated that they had been swayed by Mwawi's exploits both at club and international levels.

On the local scene, the former Netball World Cup best netballer also signed an ambassadorial deal with Airtel Malawi a few years ago.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

