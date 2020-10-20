Somalia: PM Roble Names New Cabinet, Drops Key Ministers, Retains Others

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has named his cabinet ministers on Monday evening, after almost two months after appointed as the prime minister.
The cabinet is made up 27 ministers and 17 deputy ministers.
Ministers Sadik Warfa (Labour) Goddah Barre (Education), Sadik Warfa (Labour), Mohamed Islow Duale (Security) and their information minister Mohamed Hayir Maareye were left out.
The former Minister of Youth and Sports Khadija Mohamed Diriye has been moved to Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management.
The list of ministers will be put before the Parliament for approval before they can formally assume their posts.
Mahdi Mohamed Guled also remains deputy prime minister.
The new cabinet ministers of Somali Federal government
Mahdi Ahmed Guled (Khadar), Deputy Prime Minister
Abdikadir Mohamed Nur, Ministry of justice
Omar Ali Roble, Ministry of Religious Affairs
Mukhtar Hussein Afrah, Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation
Khadija Mohamed Diriye, Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management
Abdirahman Duale Beyle, Ministry of Finance
Hassan Hussein Haji, Ministry of Defense
Hassan Hundubey Jimale, Ministry of Internal Security
Abdullahi Abukar Haji, ministry of education
Maryan Aweys Jama, Ministry of Ports and Marine transport
Jamal Mohamed Hassan, Ministry of Planning, investment and economic promotion
Salah Ahmed Jaama, Ministry of Constitutional Affairs
Mohamed Abdullahi Salad, Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation
Khalif Abdi Omar, Ministry of commerce and industry
Said Hussein Iid, ministry of Agriculture
Osman Abukar Dube, Ministry of Information and Tourism
Abdi Sheikh Ahmed Roble, Ministry of Post, Telecommunications and Technology
Hanifa Mohamed Ibrahim, Ministry of Women and human rights
Abdillahi Bidhan Warsame, Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources
Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals
Dr. Fowziya Abikar Nur, Ministry of Health and Social Care
Hassan Abdi Nur Wasaarada, Ministry of Energy and Water
Duran Ahmed Farah, Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs
Mohamed Adan Moalim, Ministry of Public Works and Reconstruction
Hamza Said Hamza, Ministry of Youth and Sports