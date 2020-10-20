Somalia: PM Roble Names New Cabinet, Drops Key Ministers, Retains Others

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has named his cabinet ministers on Monday evening, after almost two months after appointed as the prime minister.

The cabinet is made up 27 ministers and 17 deputy ministers.

Ministers Sadik Warfa (Labour) Goddah Barre (Education), Sadik Warfa (Labour), Mohamed Islow Duale (Security) and their information minister Mohamed Hayir Maareye were left out.

The former Minister of Youth and Sports Khadija Mohamed Diriye has been moved to Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management.

The list of ministers will be put before the Parliament for approval before they can formally assume their posts.

Mahdi Mohamed Guled also remains deputy prime minister.

The new cabinet ministers of Somali Federal government

Mahdi Ahmed Guled (Khadar), Deputy Prime Minister

Abdikadir Mohamed Nur, Ministry of justice

Omar Ali Roble, Ministry of Religious Affairs

Mukhtar Hussein Afrah, Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation

Khadija Mohamed Diriye, Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management

Abdirahman Duale Beyle, Ministry of Finance

Hassan Hussein Haji, Ministry of Defense

Hassan Hundubey Jimale, Ministry of Internal Security

Abdullahi Abukar Haji, ministry of education

Maryan Aweys Jama, Ministry of Ports and Marine transport

Jamal Mohamed Hassan, Ministry of Planning, investment and economic promotion

Salah Ahmed Jaama, Ministry of Constitutional Affairs

Mohamed Abdullahi Salad, Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation

Khalif Abdi Omar, Ministry of commerce and industry

Said Hussein Iid, ministry of Agriculture

Osman Abukar Dube, Ministry of Information and Tourism

Abdi Sheikh Ahmed Roble, Ministry of Post, Telecommunications and Technology

Hanifa Mohamed Ibrahim, Ministry of Women and human rights

Abdillahi Bidhan Warsame, Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals

Dr. Fowziya Abikar Nur, Ministry of Health and Social Care

Hassan Abdi Nur Wasaarada, Ministry of Energy and Water

Duran Ahmed Farah, Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

Mohamed Adan Moalim, Ministry of Public Works and Reconstruction

Hamza Said Hamza, Ministry of Youth and Sports