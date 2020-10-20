Kenya: FKF Electoral Board Chair Calls for Review of Sports Act

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo says the FKF constitution and Sports Act should be harmonised to pave way for a peaceful electioneering period in future.

She's also advised the federation to consistently update its voting register so as to make it easier for the Electoral Board to conduct its work in the forthcoming elections.

Tikolo was appointed to head the Electoral Board in February and oversaw county and national elections leading to Nick Mwendwa and Doris Petra's re-election as president and deputy president respectively at the weekend.

Heated process

Her mandate will end later this week after she files returns from these elections with the Sports Registrar.

"It (the elections) was a heated process as you could expect with most elections in Kenya, complete with court cases. But we were never at fault (with the cancelled elections)," she explained.

"(Going forward) we have to look at the Sports Act and find out what is the problem in regard to registration of counties, federations and football teams. There is a (Sports Disputes Tribunal) ruling touching on that. The Board should own the Registrar and scrutinise it."

Tikolo also revealed she was intimidated by some candidates during the polls but had to stand her ground and manage the entire exercise as per the law.

"We have no complaints or any other appeal following the national elections held on Saturday. That suggests we are seeing the will of the people. Kenyans love football and the elected leaders should work hard to repay the faith by building the game."

Mwendwa's re-election hands him the mandate to take charge of football affairs in the country for a further four years and the youthful boss has since been congratulated by both Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahamd, and National Olympic of Kenya (Nock) secretary-general Francis Mutuku.

Ahmad said: "You're one of the youngest association presidents and you represent a role model and example of pride to follow for African sports and youth."

Mutuku added: "We have noted tremendous work and development that has been carried out by FKF and are excited to note that with the new mandate from members it can only get better."