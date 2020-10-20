Liberia: Teachers' Skills More Influential Than Certifications

-New study on Liberian teachers finds

Monrovia, Liberia - Quality of teaching is a major factor influencing whether or not parents send children to school, a new study on Liberian education finds. The study found that, when judging who is a good teacher, perceptions of teacher knowledge and practices are more influential than certifications or experience.

The study was conducted by IREX, a global development and education organization, in partnership with The YMCA of Liberia.

The report also found that the perceived social status of the teaching profession in Liberia is low. Many Liberians see teaching at a private school as an acceptable status profession but see teaching at a public school as a low status profession. When men and women are making decisions about pursuing a career as a teacher, friends and teachers have the greatest influence, according to the report's findings.

IREX invests heavily in locally tailored training, curriculum and instructional methods that are research-proven to improve student learning outcomes. By understanding Liberian perceptions, IREX seeks to advance the organization's understanding of the challenges hindering the transformation of the Liberian education system and begin to center local solutions around this knowledge.

Through the five-year Civil Society and Media Leadership Program, IREX and its partners The Carter Center and Social Impact, worked to sustain peace in Liberia through greater inclusion, giving a voice to, informing and engaging Liberian citizens.