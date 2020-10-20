Liberia: Welcoming IIA's Effort in Auditors' Mysterious Deaths

News that the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) in Lake Mary Florida, America, has written the United States Government to help with investigation into the mysterious deaths of four government employees in Liberia, including three professional auditors and a manager is encouraging. It is not just welcoming but would bring relief to families of the victims, who are very eager to establish how their relatives died suspiciously at different times under separate circumstances.

President George Manneh Weah while speaking at his family church in Rehab Community outside Monrovia recently, appealed to the U.S. government to assist with investigation into the mysterious deaths that have left Monrovia residents panicking and restless.

IIA President and Chief Executive Officer Richard F. Chambers in a formal communication to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, dated 16 October 2020 writes, "While evidence of any wrongdoing in the recent deaths of the four auditors so far appears inconclusive, the United States and Liberia have a special relationship dating back more than 160 years and supporting this notable ally would be an important gesture of our countries' commitment to each other's security."

The letter with copy published online, continues: "As you may be aware, four government auditors in Liberia, including the country's senior auditor, recently met with their untimely deaths, and it is our understanding that Liberia President George Weah has reached out to the United States for help in investigating the incidents. The Institute of Internal Auditors, a U.S.-based organization representing public-and private-sector auditors in Liberia and nearly 200 countries and territories, respectfully urges you to accept President Weah's request and authorize the assistance of appropriate U.S. expertise and resources to help review circumstances around the deaths."

We hail Mr. Chambers for selflessly moving to solicit his government's support, as earlier requested by President George Weah in unearthing facts surrounding the mysterious deaths. This important to lay all misinformation, disinformation and interpretations to rest, and bring perpetrators to justice.

We believe whoever did those killings along with their accomplices has again beamed the world's attention on Liberia for all sinister motives, particularly just as the country prepares for senatorial election and national referendum in December.

Not only that, these suspicious deaths signal to the rest of the world that Liberia is not safe for investment and economic activities thus, subjecting the country to isolation and abandonment.

This is why it is very important that Liberian authorities exert all efforts to get to the bottom of these mysterious deaths to restore public confidence both at home and abroad.

It is our hope that Secretary of State Pompeo would respond favorably to the request to put U.S. government's expertise and resources at the disposal of the Government of Liberia in professionally bringing these matters that seem very related to close.

It is highly regrettable and disappointing that these fine sons and a daughter of our country - Albert Peters, Assistant Commissioner for Internal Audit, Liberia Revenue Authority; Victoria Asmah 'Gifty' Lamah, Manager, Tax Payer Services Division, LRA; George Fahnboto, Auditor, LRA; and Emmanuel BartenNyeswa, Director-General, Internal Audit Agency of Liberia respectively, were discovered dead at different locations in just over eight days, from October 3-10, 2020.