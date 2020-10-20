South Africa: Don't Stop the Music - How Covid Has Changed the Game for Festivals

analysis

Covid-19, physical distancing and restrictions on confined spaces have upended events and gatherings. Is this the end of the festival as we know it?

2020 - Virtual reality

Festivals are a big part of the South African cultural scene, from music to theatre, art or food. With much of the year lived under stringent Covid-19 restrictions, many transferred parts or their whole programmes online, creating virtual spaces for people to connect, while others had to cancel. How did organisers adapt to this reality and what does the future of festivals look like?

The National Arts Festival in Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape, runs for 11 days and draws thousands of visitors to this small university town, but on 17 March 2020, the festival's CEO Monica Newton announced that the festival would move online.

"It was a whirlwind! We had less than 100 days to reimagine all the elements of a 46-year-old live festival - with a new team in place," she says.

This meant a deeply uncertain and stressful environment to work in, especially since filming was near-impossible during Level 5 and 4 of the lockdown and left the festival's organisers with only two weeks to produce and film the...