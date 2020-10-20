South Africa: How I Learnt to Stop Worrying and Love the Zondo Commission

20 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

While it has become common to refer to the rapid speed of events (especially since the ANC's 2017 Nasrec conference) in SA politics, there are still processes that take a long time to complete but which will have a definitive influence on the country's history. It appears that the Zondo Commission is just such a process.

The Zondo Commission has already played an important role in changing the narrative of South African politics in less than two years of its existence, even as its climax is still to come.

To examine the dominant themes in this political instant is to be struck by how many people expect the arrest of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule. Many also expect the EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu to come under legal pressure. Still others believe that former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane will soon be appearing in court. The former ANC MP Vincent Smith has already done so.

It is undeniable that the image of the ANC has suffered, taking battering after battering since the commission was established.

None of this was destined to happen, it was not woven in thread by the Fates. But here we are, largely because of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

