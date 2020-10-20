South Africa: Husband and His Wife Arrested for Tax Fraud Worth Over R2.6 Million

press release

Eastern Cape — A couple aged 40 and 47 are out on a warning after they were arrested by the Serious Commercial Crime Unit and briefly appeared at the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday, 19 October 2020 for alleged R2.6 million tax fraud.

It is alleged during May and October 2010, that Eunice Mayizole (40) and Mongezi Sikhumbuzo Mayizole (47) conspired and modelled themselves as tax practitioners for the South African Revenue Services that are assisting community members with their tax returns.

They would meet the tax payers at predetermined venues and request the tax payers to register the SARS e-filing system where thereafter they would have access to the login details.

It is understood that the couple would submit fraudulent information of the unsuspecting tax payers resulting in unlawful refunds.

They allegedly demanded a ten (10) percent payment for each transaction made.

Apparently none of the victims had any knowledge of the information which justified any refund.

The Mayizole's allegedly scored almost R2.6 million.

Their case has been remanded to 13 January 2021 pending further investigations.