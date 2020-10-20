South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 705 254 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 705 254 with 1 461 new cases identified since the last report. Click here for a full list of statistics.

Yesterday, we reported a cumulative total of 3 176 deaths for KwaZulu-Natal. We wish to correct this. This was a typographical error which occurred when the total number was recorded, following verification. We therefore confirm that yesterday's total number of deaths for KwaZulu Natal was 3 136. This means the total number of deaths nationally for 18 October 2020 was 18 431. We apologise for this error.

Regrettably, we report 61 COVID-19 related deaths today: 21 from Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State, 3 from Gauteng, 1 from Mpumalanga 6 from Northern Cape, 8 from Western Cape and 3 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 492. Of the 61 deaths reported today, 11 were re- ported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 3 in Gauteng, 1 in Mpumalanga and 7 in the Western Cape.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 635 257 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.