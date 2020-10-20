South Africa: Eskom's Debt Burden Is Sidestepped in a Cascade of Plans to Revive South Africa's Economy

analysis

Eskom has a debt load of about R488-billion, which weighs on already deteriorating public finances. But there seems to be no credible plan to reduce the power utility's crippling debt.

Three plans finalised in recent weeks that seek to revive SA's weak economy have sidestepped a crucial Eskom matter: how to reduce the power utility's crippling debt that is approaching R500-billion.

The plans - all drafted with feedback from the government, business, labour, and community representatives - have instead focused on improving energy security by expediting the process of bringing additional energy generation online.

SA's energy insecurity, which stunts economic growth and investments, will be fixed by allowing the private sector to self-generate and by incorporating more renewable energy into the national grid by at least 2022, the plans propose.

The three plans are the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan presented by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament on 15 October; a report finalised in early October by Ramaphosa's Economic Advisory Council to reset the economy for growth; and a social compact dated 15 September and compiled by stakeholders in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

The plans detail Eskom's problems and propose wide-ranging measures to reform its operational...