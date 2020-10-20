South Africa: Num Declares a Wage Dispute With Assmang Manganese and Iron Mine in Kuruman

20 October 2020
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in the Kimberley Region has declared a wage dispute with ASSMANG Operations in the Northern Cape. This is after the NUM failed to reach a wage settlement with the company after the intensified engagement, four months ago. It is clear from the word go that the company was not serious in engaging the NUM in this year wages negotiations.

The meeting was held virtually although there was plenty of accommodation which could have been used without compromising our health and safety.

"What puzzles the Union was the utterance from the company's chief negotiator that they are not negotiating with us, they are giving us what they have. This is very insulting and offensive because this year is the year of wage negotiations. Previously we signed a three-year wage agreement, this time around due to COVID 19, the mandate is to negotiate a one-year wage agreement," said Cornelius Manhe, NUM Kimberley Regional Secretary.

The NUM demand at ASSMANG initially was 15% across the board, however, as a mature union, we are currently on 9 % for B Band and 7.5% for C Band. Even after this progressive move by NUM the company is still adamant that they only offer 5.4% across the board.

The said percentage is an insult to our members, especially those who are at a lower level.

"The NUM referred the dispute to the CCMA, at some point in time our case was closed for no reason. It is only after we wrote the letter to CCMA Senior commissioner that our matter was reinstated. The matter is scheduled for conciliation today (20 October 2020) at the CCMA and our members are very angry because the company has no intention of settling the matter. This company is very arrogant; they refused a meeting with us which was going to be more effective for both parties and they also refused to sign the picketing rules," Manhe said.

The NUM is currently involved in a mobilization process amongst its members, preparing them for a protected strike.

For more information, please contact

Cornelius Manhe: NUM Kimberley Regional Secretary: 079 871 5514

Read the original article on COSATU.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: COSATU

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.