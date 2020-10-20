Tanzania: Bernard Membe - I Am Still in the Run for Presidency

Dar es Salaam — ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate Bernard Membe has on Monday, October 19, reiterated that he is still in the run for the presidency with nine days left for the vote to be cast.

Mr Membe said this at press conference, saying he will effectively campaign from today to October 27, this year.

"I will be in the campaigns full swing from today to October 27, because I want to score an 89th minute goal. It will be like a reserve player fielded in the last minutes in order to score a winning goal," he told a press conference.

The Former Foreign Affairs minister who was accompanied by his running mate, Prof Omar Fakih Hamad said after concluding a groundwork assignment over this year's elections, he was ready for the 89th, 90th or injury time goal.

"Tanzanians following me from Rondo and the whole of Lindi Region; Tunduru to Masasi; Tandahimba to Mtwara and the whole Tanga Zone; the Lake Victoria Zone and Kigoma region get prepared for the 89th minutes' goal," he said, adding.

"Our victory will bring back all those who have left the stadium with frustrations which will for sure be a historic record," he said, insisting that there were no on internal wrangles within the party

Regarding endorsement made by party leader Zitto Kabwe and national chairman Seif Sharrif Hamad to Chadema's presidential candidate Tundu Lissu, the former Mtama MP said it was a personal decision.

"Not all CCM cadres will vote for their presidential candidate... likewise for Chadema and for ACT-Wazalendo leaders and members. Challenges are normal within political parties, we have talked and concluded them," he said.

He asked the fifth phase government to the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar to accept whatever results shall come for the sake of the country's peace, hinting that the environment is ripe to defeat the ruling party.

Substantiating his statement, Mr Membe said division has broadened and widened within CCM which was a key factor for defeating the government in power.

"However, clerics should distance themselves from election campaigns because tribalism and use of religion will plunge the country into serious problems and eventually chaos," he insisted.

They should pray for the country's peace by ensuring justice prevails and elections are organized in a peaceful, transparent and credible manner, according to him.

He advised the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) to dialogue with the election stakeholders in the Isles to have ballots casted in one day instead of October 27 and October 28, this year respectively.