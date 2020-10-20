Tanzania: Kikwete Lauds Progress Made Under Magufuli

Bagamoyo — Tanzania's retired President Jakaya Kikwete on Monday poured praise on the progress made in the past five years under the leadership of President John Magufuli .

Mr Kikwete who spoke at the CCM rally in Bagamoyo said he was confident Tanzanians will vote for Magufuli gauging by the outstanding achievements he has scored for the country.

"Tanzania was not like this in 2015. You have done a lot and Tanzanians know the progress. Keep on with the struggle and I believe you will win. I don't see any reasons why you should not," added Mr Kikwete who originates from Bagamoyo.

President Magufuli started his final round of campaigning on Monday with a big rally at the historic coastal town of Bagamoyo after several other stops on the way from Dar es Salaam.

The President thanked Mr Kikwete who appointed him as minister for 10 years during his presidency.

As he campaigned at Bagamoyo rally which gathered all CCM candidates from the Coast Region, Magufuli made some promises for the region including an eight-lane road between Kibaha and Chalinze.

He also promised a new 178km tarmac road between Bagamoyo and Pangani which will shorten the journey between the two coastal towns.

"We will start to construct this road immediately which will offer an alternative way to travel between Bagamoyo and Tanga through Pangani," said Dr Magufuli.

Dr Magufuli also promised to improve fisheries by scrapping all nuisance charges and strengthen the national fisheries corporation (Tafico) by buying a fishing boat next year.

He said the government was also talking with the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to buy other eight ships to boost deep sea fishing for the government agency.

Dr Magufuli's final round will also see him campaigning in the regions of Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Manyara and finally in Dodoma where he is expected to vote on October 28.