Zimbabwe: Zifa to Send U-20 Team to Cosafa Champs

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA say they are considering sending the Under-20 women's soccer team to the COSAFA Championships next month. The regional football tournament will run from November 3 to 18 at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Eastern Cape. The Mighty Warriors, and the Under-17 national teams, are set to compete at the tourney, which will run concurrently, in South Africa.

The draws are scheduled for Thursday. Instead of fielding the Mighty Warriors, the association believe it makes more sense to field the developmental side who are still in contention for the World Cup.

The Under-20 side are involved in the World Cup qualifiers that have been indefinitely postponed.

ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, said by tomorrow the teams should be in camp.

"The Government approval came last week so we are working flat out to have them get into camp but they are definitely going to play at the COSAFA Championships," said Kamambo.

"We have engaged COSAFA, to try and push the tournament with a few weeks if possible, since we have been in lockdown.

"But, in terms of preparing them, we are preparing them and the team should be in camp by Wednesday.

"We are making a decision, probably by tomorrow (today) on whether to field the Under-20 team and mix them with a bit of senior players.

"Remember, they are in the World Cup qualifiers so they definitely need game time. "Both teams, the senior team and the Under-17 side, are going for the tournament."

The Zimbabwe representatives will compete against nine other teams -- South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Comoros, Angola, Malawi, Lesotho, eSwatini, and East African guests Tanzania. There will be a change in format, with three pools, instead of the two that were initially planned.

Group A will have four teams, while Group B and C will have three each.

The top side in each pool will advance to the semi-finals, along with the best-placed runner-up.