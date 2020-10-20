Botswana Gears Up for Cosafa

Gaborone — Botswana senior women football team coach, Gaolethoo Nkutwisang, has called a provisional squad to camp.

It would be preparing for the 2020 COSAFA Women's Championship penciled for South Africa's Nelson Mandela Bay on November 3-14.

The squad that comprised youthful players, mostly from Under 20 side, performed well in the 2019 COSAFA women's meet, when they represented the senior team that was on camp in Slovakia at the time.

According to Botswana Football Association spokesperson, Tumo Mpatane, members of the team had tested for COVID-19, but were still awaiting the results.

Furthermore, he said despite having been inactive in their respective teams, he said captain, Bonang Otlhagile, was confident that the team would shape up ahead of the SA meet.

"Otlhagile assured me that they will be in good form prior to the meet. Given the youngsters remarkable performance last year, she has no doubt about the squad leaving an indelible mark," he said.

According to Mpatane, they were still waiting the draw to be conducted, adding that it was only after the draw that they would know their opponents and then strategise.

"We are hopeful for the good and exciting draw, this time we do not fear anyone. We got a monkey off our back when we eliminated South Africa, in the last Olympic Qualifiers, so we are waiting," he said.

Mpatane said the team would go to Nelson Mandela Bay with optimism.

"We are going to go there resilient and courageous to defend our blue, black and white, so we will be in a mission, and our target is to make history and win the trophy for the first time in history," he said.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Sedilame Bosija (Bloemfontein Celtic), Gloria Moeng (Geronah), Tlamelo Pheresi (Prisons), Doris Motshegwe (Wonder Girls)

Defenders: Masego Montsho (BDF), Kesegofetse Mochawe (Prisons), Lone Gaofetoge (Geronah), Masego Joshua, Thapelo Moshe (UB Kicks), Annah Sechane (Township Rollers), Veronicah Mogotsi, Bonang Otlhagile, Gotata Morekolodi (Double Action), Game Motlogelwa (Gaborone United), Theo George (Wonder Girls)

Midfielders: Lesego Radiakanyo, Ontlametse Gaonyadiwe, Leungo Senwelo, Balotlhanyi Johannes (Double Action),Atlang Busang, Golebaone Selebatso, (Prisons), Masego Nfandiso (Geronah), Segakolodi Didukanyane (Mexican Girls), Bonno Mokopanele (Security Systems), Thando Mokgabo(Yasa FC),

Strikers: Bame Ngenda (BDF), Nondi Mahlasela (Prisons), Michelle Abueng (Yasa FC), Esalenna Galekhutle (Mexican Girls), Refilwe Tlholakele (Township Rollers), Taboka Mathanga (B River Giants).

Source : BOPA