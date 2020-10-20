Malawi: Chakwera to Launch 'National Clean Up Day' to Beautify Malawi, Take Care of Environment

19 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

President Lazarus Chakwera has expressed his administration's commitment to step up efforts aimed at combating climate change and its effects on communities, announcing that government will launch a National Clean-up Day to ensure the country has sustainable environment management and waste disposal systems.

Chakwera, who won a historic victory over Peter Mutharika in June, said this at a news conference held at Kamuzu Palace in the Capital Lilongwe which focused on environment related issues.

He said the National Clean-up Day will rally citizens to better the environment by collaborating with one another to improve their local communities.

"I will launch National Clean-up Day, for us to be part of the solution and not a problem," said Chakwera.

Chakwera said Malawi 'watsopano okomela Tonse' means every citizen should have clean water. He said if Malawians continue to destroy the environment, that dream Malawi cannot be reached.

Heavily reliant on agriculture, which employs 80% of the population, the Malawi economy is vulnerable to the climate crisis.

Chakwera said no nation can keep it's date with destiny without settling it's debt with nature.

He said Malawi will be a terrible home for Malawians without forests and that the country will be an undesirable home without rivers and mountains.

Chakwera, a former Pentecostal church leader, said protecting the country's natural resources is like the country's bank account. He said the mistake that Malawians have made is to withdraw from the bank account without replenishing it.

According to President Chakwera, failure by Malawians to take good care of the environment has resulted in many problems. He has since called for drastic measures to address the problem.

He said government will establish a taskforce that will look into issues of environment. The taskforce will look into matters of water resources, mining and energy among other issues.

Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo flanked the President during the news conference and expressed government's commitment to climate change policies.

Malawi will take part in next year's Glasgow United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26).

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.