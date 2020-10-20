South Africa: WC Judge President John Hlophe Accuses Chief Justice Mogoeng of Perjury and Conspiracy

analysis

Embattled Judge John Hlophe has labelled his deputy, Judge Patricia Goliath, a 'nonentity' and accused the Chief Justice of South Africa, Mogoeng Mogoeng, of conspiracy and perjury.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, who usually avoids any contact with the media, has given an extremely rare in-person interview to an obscure YouTube channel, The Insight Factor, co-hosted by Modibe Modiba.

This is a name some readers might recognise as belonging to a "student" who accused Daily Maverick in March 2020 of paying him and others to tweet and write negatively about Independent Media chair Iqbal Survé and the EFF. Daily Maverick was accused of handing over cash in garages in Gauteng from the boot of a Toyota Corolla.

We have been trying for months to have a summons served on Modiba to account in court for the allegations and to provide proof, but our lawyers have been unable to locate him.

The interview, which at the time of writing had not been posted to The Insight Factor's playlist on YouTube, was released in tantalising teasers on Modiba's Twitter feed.

In one snippet, Hlophe says the investigation...