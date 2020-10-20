Malawi: Cdedi Ask Chakwera to Act As Malawi Is Turning Into Lawless Society - Mob Kills Elderly On Withcraft Allegations

19 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to denounce acts of mob justice as the country is degenerating into a lawless state.

CDEDI executive director, Sylvester Namiwa said in a statement issued on Monday following the brutal killing of an elderly woman in Dedza district on witch-craft allegations.

Another angry incident occurred in Lilongwe whereby residents razed down property worth millions of Kwachas belonging to Kumbali Lodge, which is just a stone's throw away from the Kamuzu Palace.

In a statement titled 'Malawi is slowly degenerating into a State of anarchy; It's high time you took action Mr. President!', Namiwa challenged President Chakwera to denounce acts of mob justice as a muatter of urgency.

"While condemning the two incidences in strongest terms, CDEDI is challenging President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to publicly denounce these regrettable incidences as soon as it is practical for him to do so," said Namiwa.

According to Namiwa, the increase in cases of mob justice is a pointer and an indication of a hopeless and lawless society, a development that can easily scare away both existing and prospective investors as it smacks a breakdown in security.

"This is bad for a country like Malawi where its leadership promised to turn around the economic fortunes by among other things, creating the much touted 1 million jobs," reads the statement in part.

CDEDI is a non-partisan, nongovernmental organization that was established in a quest to attain a well-informed and organized citizenry that can ably demand their social and economic rights at the same time hold duty bearers accountable for their actions.

