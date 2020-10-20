Liberia: China Curbs Covid-19 in 'Relatively Short Period of Time' - Embassy

Monrovia — The diplomatic mission of the People's Republic of China (PRC) near the Liberian capital has said since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has curbed the spread of the epidemic in a relatively short period of time and achieved great strategic advancements in the prevention and control of the epidemic in China.

"This is fundamentally due to the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The CPC has a strong leadership core and a people-centered ruling philosophy.

"Facing the epidemic crisis, it has speedily and scientifically made decisions, implemented efficient and powerful crisis responses, made decisive options between people's lives and economic interests," the embassy said in a clarification to an article written by Chris Patten, the last British Governor in Hong Kong,

Recently, a few Liberian media entities reproduced the article entitled "China's Leaders Can't Be Trusted." written by Patten.

In its rebuttal to the article, the Chinese Embassy said it (article) makes "irresponsible remarks" about Hong Kong affairs, Xinjiang issues, and the South China Sea issues, as well as "distorts and discredits" China's achievements in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic, and "makes malicious attacks" on Chinese leaders and government.

"The Chinese Embassy in Liberia expresses its firm opposition to Patten's absurd remarks," the statement stressed.

It maintained that the "CPC insists on life first, saves lives at all costs, and cares for overseas Chinese citizens, adding that facts irrefutably prove that the CPC and the Chinese government have always been firmly responsible for the people and life, which has won the heartfelt support of the Chinese people.

The embassy cited the latest international survey of Harvard University, which indicates that the Chinese people's satisfaction with the CPC is over 90 percent.

The survey, at the same time, pointed out that as a responsible major country, China has always adhered to the concept of community with a Shared Future for Mankind and has proactively fulfilled its international obligations in an open, transparent and responsible manner.

The Chinese diplomatic mission recalled that China wasted no time in notifying the World Health Organization (WHO), relevant countries and regional organizations including Africa, of the epidemic information.

"At the first time, China shared the gene sequence of COVID-19, published the diagnosis and treatment plan as well as prevention and control plan, and shared the prevention and treatment experience with all parties without reservation," the Chinese statement noted.

It said China has tried its best to provide assistance to the international community under the great pressure of its own epidemic prevention and control.

The statement pointed out that China jointly held with African countries the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit On Solidarity Against COVID-19, aided the AU CDC, and provided the African Union and African countries with short-supplied anti-epidemic materials in a timely manner through various channels.

Meanwhile, China has shared anti-epidemic experience with Africa, and dispatched medical experts to deepen China-Africa cooperation in the field of public health, according to the statement.

"Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Liberia, the Chinese government has aided with three batches of epidemic prevention materials, and civil society organizations such as Alibaba Foundation, Chinese-funded enterprises and overseas Chinese in Liberia have donated medical masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectants and other PPE items to Liberia on many occasions, contributing to the fight against the COVID-19.

"China is a victim of the virus and a contributor to global anti-epidemic efforts, and it should be treated fairly rather than blamed. Coronavirus is the common enemy of all mankind.

"What is more terrible than the virus is defaming and rumors spread by people with ulterior motivation. These political viruses are also common enemies of all mankind. We resolutely oppose Chris Patten's politicization of the epidemic by stigmatizing China, the statement lamented.

It said "The public will judge the rights and wrongs. We believe that the international community will not be easily fooled by lies and rumors, and welcome friends from all countries, including Liberia, to go to China and find facts with your own eyes.

"We trust that all lies and rumors will not hold water and cannot stand refuting before hard facts," the statement concluded.