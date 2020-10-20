Zimbabwe: Kd Confident of Finding His Touch Again

Sports Reporter

TWO years ago, Dynamos midfielder Kudzanayi "KD" Dhemere exploded onto the scene with a bang.

But, after the initial burst, he faded badly.

For the past two years, the former Marlborough High student has been reduced into an average member of the club.

But, Dhemere believes he is still the player he promised to become when he made his debut over 30 months ago.

"I have suffered due to low confidence. If there is anything which hindered my progress, then it should be lack of confidence," said Dhemere.

"I am still a good player and I am glad I have managed to fend off the low confidence ghost.

"I want to thank my coach (Tonderai Ndiraya) for the key role he continues to play in restoring my confidence.

"Although, I always knew I was that good, I failed to cope with the pressure of expectation and, at times, lost concentration.

"Unfortunately, the moments that I lost concentration were key and that's always what matters.

"I tried to come back to being a basic football player but that's not who I am and I struggled to master that."

Dhemere said he will be out to showcase the "real" player in him when competitive action resumes.

"Like what I said, it goes down to maturity. I had not matured during that period," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The overall performance of our team also played a part in my delayed improvement.

"You know, when the team is playing badly, and reeling in the danger zone, confidence levels get low and it becomes very difficult for the players to showcase themselves.

"Worse still, I had not matured, so, I am saying now is the time, I have gained a lot, in terms of experience, for the two years I have been at the Glamour Boys.

"What is important now is to be focused. I am sure, I will come of age and inspire the team to the promised land."

But, he will have to be at his best to make it in Ndiraya's team after the coach took on board several exciting youngsters early this year.

The gaffer signed 11 new players, including the highly-rated Juan Mutudza from Herentals as well as King Nadolo, Tino Chiunye and Barnabas Mushunje.

He has already added another recruit, Tinashe Makanda, from Highlanders.