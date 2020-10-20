Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Snatch Us$6 000 in Gold Mine Raid

Police in Shurugwi are hunting four armed robbers who raided a mine on the outskirts of the town around midnight last Friday and got away with US$6 000 cash and a safe, which was used to store gold.

The armed robbers allegedly subdued five security guards manning the mine after firing several shots into the air.

They then tied the guards and assaulted them using logs and iron bars before they took the money and the safe.

The police said some of the security guards were still admitted to hospital after sustaining injuries at the hands of the robbers, as they were demanding keys to the room where the gold was stored.

"The robbers appeared to have inside information because they knew the weight of the gold which had been processed at the mine on the fateful day, so they demanded the keys from the security guards who at first tried to resist," said a police source close to the investigations.

"They were heavily beaten while tied with ropes until they pointed to where the keys to the storeroom were kept. The four suspects, who are all still at large, took a safe which had US$6 000 and went away." The matter was then reported to police at Shurugwi Police Station.

Shurugwi Police Station officer-in-charge Inspector Navison Munyonga confirmed the incident, but referred further questions to the Midlands Provincial spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko, who could not be reached for a comment.

Meanwhile, a man from Gweru's Matobo area is battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after he was attacked by people with machetes at his mine on Saturday night, who got away with gold ore.

Mr Tension Chauruka (27) sustained multiple injuries after he refused to comply with the armed robber's orders.

The incident occurred at Mr Chauruka's Kunene Mining Syndicate on the outskirts of Gweru and the matter was reported at Gweru rural police station under RRB number 4412983.

Mr Chauruka said he sustained a broken right leg and some deep cuts on the back and head duringthe attack.

"I am still in the hospital and I just thank God that I am alive because their intention was to kill me," he said. "I was rescued by some passers-by, but they took away my gold ore."