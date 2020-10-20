Zimbabwe: Stellar Line-Up to Grace Anti-Sanctions Day E-Gala in Bulawayo

Senior Arts Reporter

Zanu PF will hold an e-gala in line with Covid-19 regulations to commemorate the Anti-Sanctions Day scheduled for October 25.

The e-gala will be held in Bulawayo.

This follows a declaration by SADC member states last year to unite in the call for the unconditional removal of the unjust economic sanctions that have had a debilitating effect on the country's economic development.

A number of musicians are lined up to entertain the people from the comfort of their homes.

Notable musicians such as Sandra Ndebele, award-winning musician Jeys Marabini, Senior Lecturer Nicholas Zakaria, Soul Jah Love, Sulumani Chimbetu among others, will perform.

Zanu PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the e-gala will be held from Saturday night until Sunday morning.

Preparations for the e-gala are at an advanced stage.

Cde Chinamasa said the e-gala is meant to call for Zimbabweans to unite against sanctions.

"We are going to hold an anti-sanction e-gala in Bulawayo, where a number of artistes are lined up to perform as the SADC region calls for the removal of sanctions. Zimbabweans will enjoy the e-gala from the comfort of their homes,".

"Due to the global pandemic and in line with lockdown restrictions, members of the public are not allowed to attend.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That means it will be hosted virtually with fans following on television, social media and radio," he said.

The e-gala will be held a night before the Anti-Sanction Day commemorations.

African leaders, from Cape to Cairo have been unequivocal in their united call for the removal of the unjust sanctions which have cost Zimbabwe more billions of dollars as the country had to go it alone without access to financial loans and other budgetary support.

This year, the SADC secretariat has taken the fight against the illegal sanctions that were imposed by Western countries, including the United States and the European Union, to various Western capitals with ambassadors from regional states engaging their host nations to amplify the voice for the lifting of the sanctions.

The idea behind hosting the gala outside the capital is meant to ensure that the anti-sanctions message cascades to the grassroots.