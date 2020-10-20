Zimbabwe: Khupe Bars Chamisa From Congress

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa supporters.
19 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has barred members of the nelson Chamisa led MDC-Alliance from attending its much-awaited Extra-Ordinary Congress (EOC) which has been slated for the second week of December.

The splinter group has been at loggerheads with the Chamisa's led outfit over the control of the opposition party and tensions are at fever pitch.

Addressing the media Monday, the party's Secretary-General said only bona fide MDC-T members are eligible to attend the congress and those who jumped ship to join other political formations will be barred from attending.

"The meeting emphasized that the extraordinary congress processes shall be open only to bonafide members of the MDC-T. All those who have joined, formed or are supporting other political parties, not the MDC-T have by operation of clause 5.10a of our constitution automatically terminated their membership of the party.

"Those who have been recalled were recalled on the basis that they ceased to belong to the party. They are not eligible to participate in the extraordinary congress processes. The meeting totally rejected the calls by G40 and leaders of the new MDC Alliance party for their members to attend the congress as this is simply designed to destabilise our extraordinary congress processes," he said.

He added "Some people simply want to be stars in the absence of the sun. There is no sense in people who have already moved on and formed their own political parties to try to undermine the leadership of another political party."

Mwonzora said the electoral processes of the congress will be conducted by an Independent Electoral Board to be appointed from local workers' representative organisations both local and international including churches, civil society and prominent persons.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

