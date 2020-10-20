Zimbabwe: Govt Dismisses Fake Directive On School Closure

INFORMATION Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana has dismissed as fake a message circulating on social media indicating the government will be closing schools due to an absence of teachers.

The doctored post indicates the government has capitulated to pressure as a result of the teachers' strike and will close schools on 23 October.

"All schools are to be closed on Friday 23 October with immediate effect because of the wild behaviour that students are doing at school in the absence of teachers (sic)," reads the fake Twitter post attributed to Mangwana.

Mangwana shared the image moments after it surfaced and captioned it "a sick joke."

"This is making rounds on WhatsApp, it is not legit. Just someone's sick joke," he said.