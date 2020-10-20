Namibia: Soldier Takes Own Life At Rooikop Army Base

19 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

THE lifeless body of a member of the Namibian Defence Force (38) was allegedly found at a deserted building at the Rooikop army base on Monday.

Erongo police commander, commissioner Erastus Nelumbu, confirmed the incident.

"His body was found ... by other members of the defence force who were on patrol duty," Nelumbu says.

The member's next of kin were informed and his body was taken to the Walvis Bay police mortuary for a post-mortem.

In a separate incident a 52-year-old British national with permanent residential status took his life at home at Meersig, Walvis Bay, on Saturday.

Police crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu says the man allegedly committed suicide while his wife was sleeping and their 12-year-old son was playing video games at around 23h00.

"He was allegedly discovered by his son. No suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected so far," Iikuyu says.

