Namibia: Swapo, IPC Clash At Opuwo

MEMBERS of Swapo at Opuwo allegedly blocked supporters of the Independent Patriots for Change from entering a street at the town's Katutura area.

According to the IPC's chairperson for the Opuwo Urban constituency, Eino Sylvanus, the incident happened on Saturday when he and other party members picked party members up to go to a meeting.

They sold campaign merchandise at the same time.

"Young people started putting stones in the road - both in front and behind our cars," he says.

He claims Swapo supporters shouted that the T-shirts the IPC were selling were not worth wearing and that the IPC is not allowed to campaign at Opuwo.

"It was chaos, they harassed and intimidated us," he says.

He says earlier that day, Swapo supporters drove in a convoy and stopped by his house.

Some entered his lounge while others danced to a loud Ndilimani song in front of his house, Sylvanus says.

He says he did not question them, because the IPC has "matured politically".

Some of his friends and relatives were also among this group, Sylvanus says.

Swapo's coordinator for the Kunene region, Tuarungua Kavari, says he is not aware of what transpired, because he was at Kamanjab on Saturday.

He says a meeting between both parties and the regional police commander, commissioner James Nderura, yesterday afternoon took place in the matter.

"The IPC went to report to the police and the police told them there is no case here. The IPC did not inform the police about their meeting on that day," Kavari says.

The Namibian could not get hold of Nderura.

Kunene regional crimes investigator deputy commissioner Rudolf Kanyetu yesterday said he was not aware of the matter.

IPC spokesperson Immanuel Nashinge also said he was not aware of the matter.

Last month the IPC opened a case of malicious damage to property against a Swapo member, who allegedly tore up an IPC application form at Oshikuku.

The form was reportedly worth N$2 000.