Zimbabwe: Vic-Falls Stock Exchange to Start Trading Next Monday

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) will be launched this Friday in the resort town and trading will commence the following Monday-the 26th of October 2020, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)has said.

The VFEX -a subsidiary of the ZSE will become the country's second stock exchange after the ZSE and will be denominated in foreign currency.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube will launch the bourse.

"The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Limited ("VFEX") is pleased to advise stakeholders that it has been granted the approval to launch and commence trading of securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ). The official opening of VFEX is scheduled for Friday 23 October 2020, at its new offices in Victoria Falls,"

"Trading, Depository services, Clearing and Settlement on VFEX will commence on Monday 26 October 2020," said ZSE.

According to the regulations, companies already listed on the ZSE with interest in the VFEX may only list up to 20 percent of their total capital on the US dollar bourse if its capital is raised offshore or from free funds.

The VFEX has registered the following as official market participants in the various categories:

Securities Dealers

 ABC Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited

 Akribos Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Bethel Equities (Pvt) Limited

 EFE Securities (Pvt) Limited

 FBC Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Fincent Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Inter-Horizon Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Imara Edwards Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Invictus Securities Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited

 Lynton Edwards Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited

 Mast Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited

 MMC Capital (Pvt) Limited

 Morgan and Co (Pvt) Limited

 Old Mutual Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Platinum Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Remo Investment Brokers (Pvt) Limited

 Wealth Access Securities (Pvt) Limited

Sponsors

 ABC Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited

 Akribos Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Bethel Equities (Pvt) Limited

 EFE Securities (Pvt) Limited

 FBC Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Inter-Horizon Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Imara Edwards Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Invictus Securities Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited

 Lynton Edwards Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited

 MMC Capital (Pvt) Limited

 Morgan and Co (Pvt) Limited

 Platinum Securities (Pvt) Limited

 Wealth Access Securities (Pvt) Limited

Securities Custodians

 CABS Custodial Services

 CBZ Custodial Services

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

 FBC Custodial Services

 Standard Chartered Custodial Services

 Stanbic Investor Services

Securities Transfer Secretaries

 Corpserve Registrars (Private) Limited

 First Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited

 ZB Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited

Non-member Institutions

 ABC Asset Management

 Akribos Wealth Managers

 Datvest Asset Management

 First Mutual Wealth Management

 Imara Asset Management Zimbabwe

 Old Mutual Investment Group

 Invesci Asset Management