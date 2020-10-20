Tanzania: At Least 20 Killed in Attacks At Mozambique Province - NGO

20 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Nation Africa

At least 20 people were killed in fresh attacks in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, an NGO said Sunday in a report.

Located about 1,663 kilometres north of the capital Maputo, Cabo Delgado boasts of gold, tourmaline and many other minerals, and multinationals Exxon Mobil and Total engage in oil and natural gas projects there.

The province, which is 77,887 square kilometres big, has a population of 1,800,196 and 16 districts.

Since October 2017, violence has spread there, leaving in its wake some 1,500 people dead and 250,000 displaced.

The province which borders Tanzania has been the scene of an Islamist insurgency. Mozambique has been battling the rebellion since 2017, by a group calling itself Al-Shabaab.

The insurgents have been attacking villages and members of the security forces, and reports show they may include foreign fighters from as far as Tanzania and Kenya.

No aid

According to the Development and Democracy Centre (CDD), villages in Macomia district were hit by terrorist attacks over the last few weeks, with at least 20 people assassinated, dozens of houses burned down and products stolen".

Humanitarian assistance does not reach the province and hunger and diseases such as diarrhoea have also killed 10 people in Matemo Island.

"Between September 30 and October 8, a group of terrorists occupied Mucojo administrative post and from this point they made incursions to Naunde, Darumba, Manica, Rueia, Goludo, Pangane, Nambo, Messano, Runho, Muituiro Villages and Mais Island", CDD says in the report.

At least two of the victims were members of the government forces and were killed at the Pangane commercial point.

On Saturday alone, CDD added, about 20 vessels carrying hundreds of displaced people who fled attacks in Mucojo, Macomia district, have reached Cabo Delgado capital Pemba city.

The Mozambique government and the UN say at least 300,000 have been displaced due to conflict in Cabo Delgado and that between 1,000 and 2,000 people have been killed.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.