Tanzania: Magufuli Warns Youth Over Demonstrations

20 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare and Elizabeth Edward

Dar es Salaam — The CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, urged the youth yesterday to refrain from being used by some politicians requiring then to take to the streets when the October 28 general election results are announced - and happen to be contrary to their expectations.

Dr Magufuli, who is seeking reelection, told residents of Bunju in Dar es Salaam when he was on his way to Tanga, that he would be saddened to see civilians suffering just because of elections, insisting that Tanzanians must always remember that there is life after elections.

"Peace is a very important thing. Don't be deceived that you can run away just because you are young and energetic. Think about your mother, brother and sister or grandmother. I urge you to vote - and be patient because those who persuade you to go into the streets have tickets to fly to Europe," he said. Speaking at Msata in the Coast Region, Dr Magufuli stressed the need for peaceful polls.

"These elections mean a lot to us. They determine whether we get leaders who are loyal to the country - or puppets. Good leaders are the ones who can maintain peace," he said.

At Bagamoyo, Dr Magufuli promised to improve the welfare of public servants after going through hard times in the past five years. He also said his government concentrated on building the economy which has reached a good stage.

"Because we have built the foundation for economic development - and the fact that public revenue is also being reliably collected, we will now focus on improving workers' welfare ," he promised.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.