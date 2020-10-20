South Africa: Municipal Manager to Answer to Tender Fraud Allegations

19 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A Setlagole Municipality Manager has been arrested for allegedly failing to follow tender processes in a procurement worth R5.8 million.

Cassius Sebatane Sejake, 44, was on Monday nabbed by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation for transgressions that occurred under his watch while he was the acting municipal manager between 2018 and 2019.

Sejake appeared before Atamelang Magistrate's Court in the North West on Monday where he was charged with contravention of Section 173 of the Municipal Finance Management Act. This section deals with fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

"It's alleged that, as the accounting officer, the suspect failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that public procurement processes were followed and observed. Service providers were allegedly appointed without a competitive bidding process," said the Hawks in a statement.

The matter was postponed to 20 October 2020 for formal bail application.

