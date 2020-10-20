South Africa: Yes, We Can Rebuild the Post-Covid Economy, but the Fundamentals Must Be in Place

opinion

The post-Covid-19 economic recovery plan outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa can work - but implementation of the various policies must be fast-tracked. Plans are only beneficial if they are implemented. Failure to do so means they remain just that - plans, with no meaningful change in the material needs of the citizenry.

There is no country that has not been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Most countries are targeting their efforts towards rebuilding their economies, actively exploring possibilities that will revive their economies and provide hope to their citizenry. The South African economy, like other countries, has not been spared by the pandemic and government is hard at work exploring every possibility that will fast-track the recovery of our economy.

Given the latest plan presented to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, there is no doubt that the government is keen to see the economy restored and revived so jobs can be created, and chronic poverty stemmed.