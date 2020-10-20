South Africa: Yes, We Can Rebuild the Post-Covid Economy, but the Fundamentals Must Be in Place

19 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Kariuki

The post-Covid-19 economic recovery plan outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa can work - but implementation of the various policies must be fast-tracked. Plans are only beneficial if they are implemented. Failure to do so means they remain just that - plans, with no meaningful change in the material needs of the citizenry.

There is no country that has not been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Most countries are targeting their efforts towards rebuilding their economies, actively exploring possibilities that will revive their economies and provide hope to their citizenry. The South African economy, like other countries, has not been spared by the pandemic and government is hard at work exploring every possibility that will fast-track the recovery of our economy.

Given the latest plan presented to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, there is no doubt that the government is keen to see the economy restored and revived so jobs can be created, and chronic poverty stemmed. However, for the economic recovery plan to work, implementation of the various policies must be fast-tracked. Plans are only beneficial if they are implemented, failure to do so means they remain just that - plans, with no meaningful change in the material needs...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.