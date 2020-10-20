South Africa: Senekal Magistrates' Court Carries the Scars of Violent Protest As Suspect Appears for Bail Hearing

19 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C Simelane and Shiraaz Mohamed

Two bullet holes in the glass entrance to the Senekal Magistrates' Court remain as evidence of the violent storming of the court by a group of protesters against farm murders earlier this month. The court was quiet on Monday when a suspect allegedly involved in the protest appeared and was granted R15,000 bail.

After a number of violent confrontations outside the Senekal Magistrates' Court in the Free State over recent weeks, the court precinct was peaceful on Monday for the bail hearing of towing company owner Stefanus Johannes Fourie, the second person charged with public violence related to the storming of the court on 6 October.

A policeman walks past a police Nyala outside the court before the bail application of Stefanus Johannes Fourie. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

The quiet was in stark contrast to the confrontational scenes by two large groups of protesters outside the court on Friday when two suspects appeared in connection with the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner, 21.

There were no protesters outside the court on Monday. A water cannon and two police Nyalas were parked down the road from the court. Public Order Policing (POP) vehicles patrolled the area and police officers stood on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

