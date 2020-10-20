Nigeria: #EndSARS - Sporadic Shootings in Abuja As Soldiers Disperse Protesters

Abuja — There was tension in some parts of Sokale and FO1 areas of Kubwa on Tuesday morning following an invasion by soldiers who fired sporadically into the air to disperse some #EndSARS protesters who had gathered to begin the day's protest.

While passers-by scampered to safety, residents who were still in their houses immediately shut their doors and windows even as motorists on the Bwari-Dutse Alhaji road became stranded due to the ensuing gridlock on the route.

The protesters had erected a barricade at the Sokale roundabout area and Winners road and had begun settling into the protest before the invasion by soldiers in three trucks.

Meanwhile, hoodlums have taken over some parts of the Apo Mechanic village, attacking motorists and attempting to loot some shops in the area.

The hoodlums who had earlier attacked #EndSARS protesters the previous day were said to have mobilised to the area on Tuesday morning to halt the peaceful protest against police brutality.

Vanguard