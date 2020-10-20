Nigeria: Why I Won't Resign - Ondo Deputy Governor

20 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Akure — The embattle Ondo deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi has said that he would not resign his position no matter the intimidation and propaganda from the state government.

Ajayi had resigned from his political party, the All Progressive Congress and defected to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) under which he contested the October 10 governorship election which he lost.

He came a distant third in the election which was won by the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

A statement by Ajayi's Media Adviser, Allen Sowore in Akure dispelled the rumour that his principal was planning to resign this week after he lost the election.

Sowore in the statement said: "The news that Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi is set to resign this week by some national newspapers is false and a figment of the imagination of the writers.

"The Deputy Governor was elected together with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN by the good people of Ondo State in 2016.

"That four years mandate given to both men will not end until 23rd February 2021.

"The news of his impending resignation is being sponsored by the governor through the propaganda machinery and machinations of Ondo State Ministry of Information as a subterfuge in preparation for a macabre plan to put the deputy governor's forged signature on a prepared resignation letter.

"The general public should be wary of these latest antics and desperation of the Governor to remove his Deputy by all means and at any cost illegally.

"The people of Ondo State, who voted for Agboola Ajayi as Deputy Governor in 2016 have not asked him to resign or quit the government.

He added that; "Therefore, he has no reason whatsoever to relinquish the people's mandate, which of course is limited by term/time, democratically bestowed upon him."

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.