Nigeria: 2 Killed in Edo Prison Breach Edo Prison to Free Inmates

19 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin City — Two people were killed when suspected hoodlums stormed the Correctional Centre under guise of the #ENDSARS protest in Benin City to free several inmates.

The hoodlums also destroyed and vandalised the High Court 4 located beside the prison.

It was gathered that the hoodlums started gathering along Sapele Road beside the prison as early as 7am setting bonfires and sending back road users.

It was learnt that the hoodlums attacked the prison on Sapele road when their number had swelled considerably.

They broke a section of the wall, and others scaled the fence into the prison yard.

An armed squad of prison officials engaged the suspected hoodlums in gun fire which resulted some persons sustaining injuries.

A few of the inmates were alleged to have escaped with gunshot injuries.

An elderly inmate was recaptured by the officials while walking away like a passerby.

Meanwhile, at the third junction by Upper, hoodlums were said to attacked the Ugbegu police station in the area and set it ablaze.

When contacted the public relations officer of Benin Correctional Centre, ASP Aminu said the state comptroller would brief later.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.