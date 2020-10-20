Nigeria: 2 Killed in Edo Prison Breach Edo Prison to Free Inmates

Benin City — Two people were killed when suspected hoodlums stormed the Correctional Centre under guise of the #ENDSARS protest in Benin City to free several inmates.

The hoodlums also destroyed and vandalised the High Court 4 located beside the prison.

It was gathered that the hoodlums started gathering along Sapele Road beside the prison as early as 7am setting bonfires and sending back road users.

It was learnt that the hoodlums attacked the prison on Sapele road when their number had swelled considerably.

They broke a section of the wall, and others scaled the fence into the prison yard.

An armed squad of prison officials engaged the suspected hoodlums in gun fire which resulted some persons sustaining injuries.

A few of the inmates were alleged to have escaped with gunshot injuries.

An elderly inmate was recaptured by the officials while walking away like a passerby.

Meanwhile, at the third junction by Upper, hoodlums were said to attacked the Ugbegu police station in the area and set it ablaze.

When contacted the public relations officer of Benin Correctional Centre, ASP Aminu said the state comptroller would brief later.