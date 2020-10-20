Nigeria: #EndSARS - Over 25,000 Public Servants Unable to Get to Work

Lagos — Up to 25,000 public officers were denied access to their offices in Alausa, as protesters blocked off major roads to the Lagos State Secretariat, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the inauguration of the panel of inquiry and restitution set up to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos, expressed worry over the blockage of roads and offices, barring workers from gaining access to their workplaces and making it difficult for business operators to access their business premises.

According to him, the protesters have the constitutional right to protest while the law-abiding citizens also have the right to go about their normal daily business activities without any form of hindrance or intimidation.

"This is a 20million population," he said.

Daily Trust gathered that many spots in the State have been shut down by protesters who in some places brought down telephone poles to block the road and in some areas, they played football on the road.

Room for resolution

He appealed to the protesters to allow the public officers have access to their offices to enable them render services to the people.

The governor also stressed the need for the protesters to suspend the protest to give room for resolution of the cases on ground.

"This is important to avoid hoodlums hijacking the protest to carry out their evil plans," he said.

Having inaugurated the panel, he assured of the state government's commitment to the complete overhaul of the Nigeria Police, especially the Lagos State Police Command.

"Lagos state will never tolerate the violation of the citizens fundamental human rights," he said.

He appealed to those who have been brutalised by officers of the dissolved SARS to present their cases before the panel for justice and compensation.

Members of the panel

The Chairman of the Panel inaugurated is Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd).

Other members are: Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, representing Civil Society; Mr. Taiwo Lakanu, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police; Ms. Patience Udoh, representing Civil Society; Mr. Segun Awosanya, Human Rights Activist; Mrs Olutoyin Odusanya, Director, Lagos Citizens Mediation Centre; two representatives of the protesting youth and a representative of the National Human Rights Commission.

The Panel will sit for six months with the following terms of reference: to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra judicial killings in Lagos State and ensure that victims and their families are able to publicly air their grievances; evaluate evidence and draw conclusions on the validity of the complaints; determine and recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate, and issue cheques in favour of victims or their dependents; determine the officers responsible for the abuse of victims and recommend their prosecution.

Also the panel is expected to make recommendations to the Lagos State Government on what must be done to ensure that the Police and all security agencies no longer abuse the rights of citizens.