Nigeria: #EndSARS - Edo State Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew

19 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal

Edo state government has declared a 24-hour curfew across the state.

The curfew is set to take effect from 4:00 pm, October 19, 2020, till further notice.

Governor Godwin Obaseki tweeted the announcement Monday morning.

The Edo State Government hereby imposes a 24-hour curfew across the state till further notice.

The curfew is to take effect from 4pm, today, October 19, 2020.

-- Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) October 19, 2020

This is according to Osarodion Ogie, the secretary to the state government.

Ogie noted that the curfew is coming on the heels of recent incidents of attacks and vandalism carried out by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protests.

"This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the #ENDSARS protests.

"While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state"

Schools and other business outfits are expected to shutdown before 4:00 pm.

Residents who are caught up in places where they cannot move have been advised to stay put till evening.

The #ENDSARS protest in Benin City has seen youth set bonfires on an expressway linking Edo and Delta states.

Roads have been closed off, forcing motorists and commuters to trek while youths played football on highways.

There have been reports of shootings as suspected cultists hijacked the protest in parts of the capital city.

And suspected hoodlums stormed a prison to free inmates.

Two people were killed in the prison breach.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

