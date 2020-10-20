Nigeria Winning Covid-19 War, Govt Declares

The Federal Government has declared that the nation is winning the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this on Monday in Abuja at the joint national briefing of the taskforce.

He cautioned that the PTF has however adopted an approach of cautious optimism and shall encourage Nigerians to do same in view of the observed level of risk perception, skepticism, and general non-compliance with the Nonpharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs).

Mustapha said that the focus of the next steps, in the national response would be on consolidating the gains recorded as well as the preservation of lives and livelihood.

"The PTF continues to monitor developments in-country and around the world so as to improve on its activities and its decisions.

"A review of our situation in Nigeria within the last one-week, shows that scores of COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease, leaving Nigeria with less than 4,000 active cases," the SGF said.

He said that 4,876 patients recovered and were discharged which represents a 388 percent increase when compared with 967 people discharged in the previous week.

He added that cumulatively, a total of 56,611 patients have been discharged after treatment, as at date, representing 92 percent of all cases since Nigeria recorded her index case in February; and that currently, Nigeria is managing around 3,704 patients in various isolation centres across the country.

"Last week was week 34 of our National Response and week 42 of the year. Indications are that Nigeria appears to be winning the war against COVID-19. Some of the current figures support this position," Mustapha said.

According to him, in the 34th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 1,174 new cases were recorded in the country, representing a 32 percent increase from the 921 recorded in the previous week.

The PTF boss said that the increase in new cases could have been caused by an increase in the number of people tested for the virus.

He said that a total of 25,699 samples were collected for testing in the week under review, compared to the 18,597 tested the previous week.

He said, "This statistical review becomes very relevant when we remember that over the same period, quite a number of large gathering events, particularly the protests across the country have been taking place.

"It becomes more pertinent because of the fact that measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and use of sanitizers were never observed."

He noted that similarly-important that the education sector has joined aviation in the gradual but safe reopening process.

He said, "While we continue to monitor the process, the need for constant reminders and engagement with communities, proprietors, parents, teachers, etc cannot be over emphasized.

"Civil Servants on all grade levels have been allowed to return to work for the first time since March. This also calls for caution, vigilance and effective preparation and leadership by Permanent Secretaries and CEOs of Agencies of Government."

He therefore urged that alternate days of attendance are worked out to avoid overcrowding in the various offices.

Speaks on #EndSARS protests

The SGF who urged the #EndSARS protesters, mostly youths, to harken to the invitation for dialogue, also emphasize that non-compliance with the NPIs are very risky adventures that must be avoided.

Mustapha said that the nation cannot afford to lose momentum and risk a second wave that might overwhelm the nation's health systems.