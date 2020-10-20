Uganda: FDC Unveils Campaign Plan for 2021 Election

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party yesterday unveiled their campaign plans for 2021 presidential elections.

Addressing journalists at the party offices at Najjanankumbi in Kampala, the FDC presidential flag bearer, Mr Patrick Amuriat, said they constituted a campaign team of 30 people per village across the country who will mobilise votes for the party.

He said Uganda has 76,000 villages and FDC has identified 2.3 million campaign agents in all the villages.

"All the party district chairpersons will be part of the campaign team. The 30 teams we have identified in villages will be divided into a team of P10 and will be responsible for moving from one household to another soliciting votes," Mr Amuriat said.

He said the P10 team will also encourage party supporters who have lost hope in voting due to the previous experiences to show up on voting day to cast their ballot.

Mr Amriat said the team will be charged with guarding the votes on polling day.

He also said the party will work with FDC leaning independent candidates in other elective positions where the party did not field a candidate to ensure victory.

He said FDC will start a nationwide mobilisation campaign ahead of nominations for presidential candidates on November 2 and 3.