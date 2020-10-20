Seychelles: Next Chapter in Long-Running Savoy Hotel Court Case to Be Heard Nov. 3 in Seychelles' Constitutional Court

20 October 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The Seychelles Constitutional Court on Tuesday set November 3 to hear the preliminary objection filed by the lawyer of the Eastern European Engineering Limited (EEEL) in the case against Vijay Construction.

The lawyer of Vijay Construction, Bernard George, filed the request in August to have the whole case re-heard.

The request was put on hold while the case was being heard in the Court of Appeal, which ruled in favour of EEEL, paving the way for the engineering company to collect a $22 million judgment against the construction company.

Speaking to SNA after the court's session, EEEL's lawyer, Alexandra Madeleine, said that the court will hear the preliminary objection on the law prior to hearing objection on the merit of hearing the case in the Seychelles' Constitutional Court.

A preliminary objection is a formal step by which a respondent raises a question which it contends should be dealt with separately before any other issue in the proceedings is examined.

In a ruling on June 30, the Supreme Court ordered Vijay Construction to pay EEEL a little over $17 million in line with a United Kingdom court order from 2015, plus $5 million in interest.

Madeleine informed the court that the Supreme Court in a proceeding last Thursday made an order for the execution of the judgment for a period of one month.

Meanwhile, Georges said that they will wait for the ruling on the preliminary objection from the appeal's court to see their way forward.

The Eastern European Engineering Limited, a company registered in Seychelles and a subsidiary of holding company Guta group with headquarters in Russia, hired Vijay Construction to carry out construction work on the company's Savoy Hotel in 2011 through six contracts.

The company filed a Request for Arbitration in September 2012 before the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris and received a sole arbitrator award in November 2014.

The costs to be incurred by Vijay Construction for breaking the contract were never paid partly because the award was not enforceable until Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, became party to the 1958 New York Convention earlier this year.

Founded in Seychelles in 1979 by V.J. Patel, Vijay Construction has built and commissioned several large developments including the Eden Island project - on the east coast of the main island of Mahe.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.