South Africa: Making News - South African Media Industry Reflects On the Road Ahead

analysis

Facts, verification, accountability and the rebuilding of trust are what the SA media industry needs in order to move ahead. This emerged during commemorations of Black Wednesday.

"On that day, the bully boys of apartheid and the jackboots walked into the office of The World and carried Percy Qoboza and Aggrey Klaaste to jail," said veteran journalist Dr Joe Thloloe on Monday as the South African media fraternity commemorated Black Wednesday.

Black Wednesday is commemorated on 19 October, which marks the date in 1977 when Special Branch policemen arrested activists and journalists whom they suspected of supporting the Black Consciousness ideology.

Among those arrested were Klaaste, a journalist at The World - a newspaper which was the precursor of The Sowetan - and Qoboza, the editor of The World. Three newspapers, The World, Weekend World and Pro Veritate, were then banned by the apartheid state.

The Aggrey Klaaste Trust, along with the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), The Sowetan and the Journalism Department at the University of Witwatersrand hosted the inaugural Aggrey Klaaste Annual Colloquium, titled Surviving 2020 and Media Credibility Going Forward. It was held virtually, because of Covid-19 restrictions.

View the webinar here. Thloloe discussed media issues...