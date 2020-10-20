South Africa: Musina Residents Demand Jobs Held By Immigrants

19 October 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Bernard Chiguvare

Residents marched to private companies and the local shopping mall

"Put Musina residents first! Put South Africa[ns] first!" was the chant taken up by about 70 protesters who marched from Manyathela Stadium to local government offices and then to Musina mall on Friday.

They handed over memorandums to the municipality, the ambulance service and hospital, police and fire stations, the Departments of Labour and Home Affairs, De Beers and the Raubex Construction, Musina Mall management and shop owners.

The demonstrators were demanding that 85% of all local jobs go to South African residents in Musina.

Freedom Boikanyo, a community leader, claimed that companies like De Beers and Raubex, and shops at Musina mall are hiring immigrants. "It is because foreigners are prepared to work for less than what is expected," he said. He wants the Department of Labour to investigate the wages local employers are paying.

The demonstrators also made claims that some immigrants are holding fraudulent South African IDs and are living in RDP houses in Matswale township.

They also want Musina Municipality to run its own water and sanitation affairs, which currently fall under Vhembe District Municipality, which they say is doing a poor job.

The memorandums were received and signed by government officials and managers of private companies, who promised to respond within seven days.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.