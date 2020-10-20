Nigeria: #EndSARS - Lagos Imposes 24-Hour Curfew

Ayodeji Adegoroye (@ayodeji_dodo)/Twitter
A protester stands atop a police structure in Ikeja, capital of Lagos state, during #EndSARS demonstrations on October 11, 2020. Ayodeji Adegoroye (@ayodeji_dodo)/Twitter
20 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Following the violence that has erupted in different parts of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a 24-hour curfew, effective 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Announcing the curfew, Mr Sanwo-Olu said no one, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

There have been unrests in different parts of the metropolis including Ikorodu, Ketu and Orile-Iganmu.

Earlier on Tuesday, a mob set the Orile Iganmu police division on fire.

Witnesses said the incident had nothing to do with the protests. Locals said the attack happened after police officers shot two people in the neighbourhood, leaving one dead.

Violence was also reported in Ketu, while several people were injured in Ikorodu in related violence.

"I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State," Mr Sanwo-Olu said Tuesday

"As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

"I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets," Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

The #EndSARS protests, which have been largely peaceful are being hijacked by hoodlums, creating panic and unrest in the state.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.