Nigeria: #EndSARS - Lagos Imposes 24-Hour Curfew

A protester stands atop a police structure in Ikeja, capital of Lagos state, during #EndSARS demonstrations on October 11, 2020. Ayodeji Adegoroye (@ayodeji_dodo)/Twitter

Following the violence that has erupted in different parts of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a 24-hour curfew, effective 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Announcing the curfew, Mr Sanwo-Olu said no one, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

There have been unrests in different parts of the metropolis including Ikorodu, Ketu and Orile-Iganmu.

Earlier on Tuesday, a mob set the Orile Iganmu police division on fire.

Witnesses said the incident had nothing to do with the protests. Locals said the attack happened after police officers shot two people in the neighbourhood, leaving one dead.

Violence was also reported in Ketu, while several people were injured in Ikorodu in related violence.

"I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State," Mr Sanwo-Olu said Tuesday

"As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

"I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets," Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

The #EndSARS protests, which have been largely peaceful are being hijacked by hoodlums, creating panic and unrest in the state.