Tanzania: Kikwete Assures Dr Magufuli of Landslide Victory On 28th

20 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

FORMER president Jakaya Kikwete has assured CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli of a landslide victory in the coming October 28th, 2020 General Elections.

Dr Kikwete who led the country between 2005 to 2015 was also optimistic that CCM candidates, vying Parliamentary and Ward Councillors seats countrywide will scoop majority of the votes and enable the party form the government for the next five years.

The retired Head of State made the remarks yesterday in Bagamoyo District, Coast region, during a CCM campaign rally, where Dr Magufuli was asking to be re-elected as the president.

He noted that CCM has all the reasons for winning the coming polls, since it has nominated competent candidates, who are capable of bringing development in the country and making things happen.

"I have no doubt that Dr Magufuli is going to win the election by scooping enough votes; he is capable of bringing development. We have witnessed his working spirit in his first five years," he said.

Dr Kikwete, who is also the retired national Chairman of CCM, admitted that the government under Dr Magufuli has done a lot between 2015-2020; hence, he deserves to be rewarded another five year term.

"The country isn't the same, when I handed him power in 2015; he has transformed it fast enough and I'm sure you are going to re-elect him," he added.

Mr Kikwete further recalled the number of votes that Dr Magufuli got in 2015 from Chalinze constituency, saying they are this time well organised to ensure he scoops 90 per cent of them.

"In 2015, Dr Magufuli received 84 per cent of all votes from Chalinze, we were in the top ten of constituencies that voted highly to CCM presidential candidate, and in the Coast region, we were number one," he added.

Going forward, he commended Dr Magufuli ambition of upgrading Chalinze Township to a new district, saying this is a right move that would ease development in the constituency.

On his part, Dr Magufuli said the decision to raise Chalinze to a district level was made considering the needs and demography of the area.

"Upon completion of the process, the budget for Chalinze will increase and it will be easy for timely delivery of social services and development projects in the area," he noted, adding that the new district will be created immediately if he will be re-elected as the president.

He said the move will make the Coast region to have eight districts from the current seven, naming them as Kibaha, Kisarawe, Rufiji, Mkuranga, Kibiti, Bagamoyo and Mafia.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.