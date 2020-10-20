Tanzania: Kikwete Assures Dr Magufuli of Landslide Victory On 28th

FORMER president Jakaya Kikwete has assured CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli of a landslide victory in the coming October 28th, 2020 General Elections.

Dr Kikwete who led the country between 2005 to 2015 was also optimistic that CCM candidates, vying Parliamentary and Ward Councillors seats countrywide will scoop majority of the votes and enable the party form the government for the next five years.

The retired Head of State made the remarks yesterday in Bagamoyo District, Coast region, during a CCM campaign rally, where Dr Magufuli was asking to be re-elected as the president.

He noted that CCM has all the reasons for winning the coming polls, since it has nominated competent candidates, who are capable of bringing development in the country and making things happen.

"I have no doubt that Dr Magufuli is going to win the election by scooping enough votes; he is capable of bringing development. We have witnessed his working spirit in his first five years," he said.

Dr Kikwete, who is also the retired national Chairman of CCM, admitted that the government under Dr Magufuli has done a lot between 2015-2020; hence, he deserves to be rewarded another five year term.

"The country isn't the same, when I handed him power in 2015; he has transformed it fast enough and I'm sure you are going to re-elect him," he added.

Mr Kikwete further recalled the number of votes that Dr Magufuli got in 2015 from Chalinze constituency, saying they are this time well organised to ensure he scoops 90 per cent of them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In 2015, Dr Magufuli received 84 per cent of all votes from Chalinze, we were in the top ten of constituencies that voted highly to CCM presidential candidate, and in the Coast region, we were number one," he added.

Going forward, he commended Dr Magufuli ambition of upgrading Chalinze Township to a new district, saying this is a right move that would ease development in the constituency.

On his part, Dr Magufuli said the decision to raise Chalinze to a district level was made considering the needs and demography of the area.

"Upon completion of the process, the budget for Chalinze will increase and it will be easy for timely delivery of social services and development projects in the area," he noted, adding that the new district will be created immediately if he will be re-elected as the president.

He said the move will make the Coast region to have eight districts from the current seven, naming them as Kibaha, Kisarawe, Rufiji, Mkuranga, Kibiti, Bagamoyo and Mafia.