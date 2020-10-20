Tanzania: NEC Reiterates Commitment to Make Free, Fair Elections

20 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

THE National Electoral Commission (NEC) has reiterated commitment to supervise the October 28th General Election as per the country's Constitution, laws and regulations to create competition among all participating political parties.

Acting NEC Director of Election, Gerald Mwanilwa, made the statement in Dar es Salaam as one week remains towards the polling date.

He was opening a training dubbed, 'Mock Election' to journalists over election processes to equip them with understanding of the processes so as to efficiently report the news about the forthcoming elections.

"We will supervise this election as per the constitution, laws and regulations with aim to create competition among all political parties," Mr Mwanilwa said.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

