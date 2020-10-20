Tanzania: Us NGO Vows to Market Tanzania's Hunting Prospects

20 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

A US hunters' organisation has pledged to market Tanzania to get more professional hunters.

Safari Club International Former President Steve Skold assured the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (Tawa) that Tanzania was a hunting haven, but was yet to be optimally utilised by professional hunters.

"Tanzania is revered for not only fauna and flora, but also boasts of the economic hunting potential which is growing day by day," noted Mr Skold during his recent tour of Muyowosi Game Reserve in Kigoma.

For his part, Tawa Deputy Commissioner Imani Nkuwi expressed gratitude to the US organisation for playing a crucial role in marketing Tanzania as far as hunting was concerned.

According to Mr Nkuwi, almost 70 per cent of professional hunters having hunting blocks in the country are from the US, which shows the organisation's determination in marketing the country.

In Tanzania, a hunting block can fetch $280,000 a year through fees, while South Africa and Namibia enjoy the lion's share of visitors who tour the countries for hunting purposes.

Tanzania is pegged with the likes of Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique which enjoy a shared 40-per cent of tourists who visit the countries for hunting activities.

According to Tawa, 25 per cent of revenue accrued from game fees goes to communities where hunting takes place.

Currently, local communities receive $2m annually from hunting activities of which 60 per cent supports community development projects while the remaining 40 per cent is used for conservation activities in reserves.

Hunting remains an important sub-sector in Tanzania, as it can generate between $20 and $80m in direct government revenue annually.

The staggering amount excludes indirect contributions to other sectors of the economy like airlines, pre and post safari accommodation and shopping.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.