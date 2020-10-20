Tanzania: Membe Still in Race, Warns Clergy Against Divisive Politics

FORMER Foreign Minister Mr Bernard Membe has insisted that he was still a bonafide presidential candidate on ACT-Wazalendo's ticket.

During a press conference he organized in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr Membe urged also clerics to avoid publicly expressing their support to certain contenders, saying such acts put the country's peace at stake.

Membe's stage campaigns remains in a force to reckon with, despite the top brass declaring support to Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) candidate for Union presidency, Mr Tundu Lissu.

When queried about the state of affairs in regard to his candidature for presidency, Mr Membe insisted that he was still very much in the race for the top post come October 28th this year General Election.

"I'm still in the race to ensure that ACT - Wazalendo secures victory as well as a good number of representative seats in the next parliament.

"ACT Wazalendo is at infant stage, growing up steadily. We are building this party; I'm here to fight to the last bullet," he said.

Mr Membe added that this week, ACT-Wazalendo will launch a massive campaign, spreading like 'bushfire' to ensure that all 120 candidates secure parliamentary seats.

On religious leaders support to candidates, Mr Membe warned that it was not a healthy trend, saying Tanzanians should be left to choose candidates of their own preference.

He said that once religious leaders direct their followers to vote for a given candidate that would trigger endless religious battles.

"If a certain Bishop expresses his support for me, then, a sheikh also expresses his support to another candidate, this may instead end into religious violence that is not easy to resolve.

"I call upon the clerics to keep their preferences as private matters for now till elections are over," Membe said.

However, the former minister and a legislator from Mtama constituency asked the clergy to lead Tanzanians into a divine mission by praying for peaceful elections.

"They should stick to preaching peace, equality and rights for all instead of inciting divisive sentiments to the general public," he said.