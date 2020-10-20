Tanzania: PM Hails President Magufuli for Keeping Kcbl Afloat

20 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Heckton Chuwa in Moshi

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has praised President John Magufuli, for his efforts in keeping the Kilimanjaro Cooperative Bank Limited (KCBL) up and running.

Delivering a speech on the Premier's behalf, Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji said the decision by President Magufuli reflects the government's policy of reviving and strengthening the cooperative sector in the country.

The Deputy Minister, who was speaking during the re-launch of the country's first cooperative bank following CRDB major investment on KCBL noted that the government was committed to ensuring sustainable development, is achieved through cooperative sector.

"The government has placed its priority on promoting the co-operative sector in the country as it acknowledges its importance in boosting the national economy, especially considering that it involves more than 60 per cent of the population in one way or another,", she said.

However, Dr Kijaji appealed to members of the public to weed out unethical and unscrupulous employees, further challenging them to be identified and named in public, because they draw back developments.

CRDB Board of Directors Chairperson Dr Ally Laay on his part, said the financial institution had injected a total of 7bn/- in the project with the aim of restoring and improving KCBL financial services.

"We received a request to upgrade KCBL earlier this year, may I take this opportunity to thank the Government for trusting CRDB Bank in this area; We promise KCBL members and the general public that our experience will enable this bank (KCBL) to improve its services, make profit and ultimately pay dividends to its members," he assured.

In his rejoinder KCBL Board Chairman Dr Gervas Machimu, commended the government for its unwavering efforts in ensuring that the regional bank remains afloat.

He said: "This decision will help restore the services we suspended for a long time; our partnership with CRDB will also enable us to expand our scope of services by serving our customers not only in Kilimanjaro region but across the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

